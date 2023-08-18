BATH – Ruth (Shohan) Benedikt, passed away at the age of 97, after a brief illness on Aug. 10, 2023.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 19, 1926, to parents Jessie Bogen and Abraham Shohan, Ruth spent much of her childhood on a family dairy farm in upstate New York.

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio in 1947 with a degree in education, she devoted her professional life to working with children, starting her long and successful teaching career as an Elementary Education teacher and then as a Special Education teacher, first in Ohio then in New York State, and later in New Jersey. She retired from teaching in 1987 but continued to help and work with children for the rest of her life through her volunteer work.

After her retirement, she and her husband moved to Maine to return to the rural life they both loved as children. Once there, they were active volunteers and supporters of many local, regional, and state non-profit organizations and projects.

Always an avid reader, writer, outdoor enthusiast, environmentalist, gardener, world traveler, and lifelong learner, at the age of 90, Ruth continued to expand her interests. She took up new hobbies, such as painting, learning a new language, studying Czech literature, playing Bridge, as well as continuing her love of baseball and rooting for the Boston Red Sox. Foremost among all Ruth’s many passions and interests, was her family, who were the central part of her life.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her three children, Daniel Q. Smith Benedikt (daughter-in-law Kimberly), Elizabeth Benedikt Waehler (son-in-law Brian Waehler), and Michael A. Benedikt; her two cherished grandchildren, Jeremiah Benedikt Waehler and Jessie Smith Benedikt; her brother, Boris Shohan; and many cousins.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, Edmund E. Benedikt, she was predeceased by her sisters Lily and Miriam Shohan.

A memorial and celebration of Ruth’s indominatable spirit and life well-lived will be held via Zoom at a later date. Please direct all questions to Daniel Q. Smith Benedikt at smithbenedikt@yahoo.com, Michael Benedikt at michael.benedikt@gmail.com, or Elizabeth Benedikt Waehler at bethb94121@gmail.com.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Ruth’s favorite charities, the Save the Children Organization at https://www.savethechildren.org/us/ways-to-help/ways-to-give, or to the Benedikt Shohan Family Charitable Trust, a charitable organization Ruth and her husband set up to help numerous charities both in the U.S.

and internationally.

