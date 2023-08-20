Locke Jr., Arthur P. 76, of Gray, Aug. 10, in Portland. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Sept. 8, Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Windham. Burial to follow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Locke Jr., Arthur P. 76, of Gray, Aug. 10, in Portland. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Sept. 8, Dolby, ...
Locke Jr., Arthur P. 76, of Gray, Aug. 10, in Portland. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Sept. 8, Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Windham. Burial to follow
Send questions/comments to the editors.