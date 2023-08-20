BATH – Evan Michael Olmsted – life began on Aug. 21, 1989, the first son born, the older brother and most ardent fan of his beloved Tucker; life was beyond our expectations.
Traveling around the world with family or friends, Evan experienced life with an open heart and an appreciation of other cultures and life’s difficulties simply by being present in the moment.
Photography captured Evan’s experiences, became a passion, then the language Evan used so we, too, could be present in those moments where Evan found beauty, hope, and peace.
Our family will cherish Evan’s work, it will continue to tell us Evan’s stories.
Please join us as we celebrate Evan’s life, Sept 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., Historical Center, 118 E. Elm St., Yarmouth.
