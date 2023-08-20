Varney, Gary W. 79, of Chebeague Island, Aug. 7. Service 1 p.m., Aug. 26, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, and reception with music, refreshments to follow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Varney, Gary W. 79, of Chebeague Island, Aug. 7. Service 1 p.m., Aug. 26, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, and reception with ...
Varney, Gary W. 79, of Chebeague Island, Aug. 7. Service 1 p.m., Aug. 26, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, and reception with music, refreshments to follow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.