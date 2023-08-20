CHINA – Thomas Lohnes died unexpectedly at his home in China Village on Monday, July 24, 2023, with his loving wife and family by his side.

Tom will be interred at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta on Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. with full military honors. All family and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A full obituary can be found at http://www.gallantfh.com.

