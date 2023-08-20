PORTLAND – Ernest Joseph Rouleau, 77, of Ocean Avenue, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with his daughter Sarah by his side.

Ernie was born on Aug. 9, 1946, in Rumford, a son of Edmond and Mae (Arsenault) Rouleau. He grew up in Rumford alongside his brothers Roger and Arthur where he graduated from Stephen’s High School. After graduation, Ernie enrolled in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country in the Vietnam War and was stationed on the USS Topeka.

Following his military service, he moved to Portland and then made his way back to Rumford to own and operate S&A variety. After selling the store, he settled down in Portland where he was a sales rep and supervisor for Cumberland & York and National Distributors for most of his professional career. Later he opened Ernie’s Pool and Darts, which became a home to a number of pool players in the greater Portland area.

In his spare time, Ernie loved to hang out at the pool hall where he would play in pool leagues and cribbage tournaments. He looked forward to his annual trips to Vegas to either spectate or play in pool tournaments with his buddies. Ernie also enjoyed taking long scenic motorcycle rides and going for daily walks. In his earlier days, you could find him on a softball field or playing racquetball.

He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. If you ever asked Ernie how he was doing in recent years, he always responded with the expression, “Fine and Dandy and Sweet as Candy.” Ernie was caring, supportive, hardworking, strong willed, and had a positive and appreciable outlook on life all with a dry sense of humor. He lived life happily and how he wanted.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Roger and his wife Jeanne, Arthur and his wife Thelma; daughter, Sarah and her husband Mike; and grandchildren, Pierce and Maeve; stepdaughter, Autumn and her partner David; and grandchildren Hazel and Brittany.

The family would like to thank The Landing in Cape Elizabeth and Coastal Manor in Yarmouth for the loving support and care that was provided through these difficult times.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ernie’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie’s memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

