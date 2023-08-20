SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Owen Guitard, 68, of South Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Westbrook on Aug. 31, 1954 to Raymond and Mary Lou Randall Guitard. The family moved to High Street in South Portland soon after. One of 10 children, he grew up in the Ferry Village neighborhood making many friendships that he maintained until his passing. He attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School.

Peter served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1980. While stationed in Mannheim, Germany he married Lotte Henn Anderson and became stepfather to her daughter, Mary Jo. Although they went their separate ways years later, Lotte remained a part of the Guitard family.

Upon returning to Maine, Peter continued his education at University of Southern Maine and began painting residential and commercial projects. He enjoyed this work and continued it for many years. He later worked for the Cape Elizabeth school department.

Peter enjoyed kayaking, biking all around South Portland and spending time with his family and friends. He was so very happy to see many of his out of state family members at his grandniece’s wedding just last month.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Stephen.

He is survived by his sisters Karen Smith (Tom), Gail Lind (Gary), Leanne Trifiletti (Nick), and Grace Kierstead (Paul), his brothers Bruce (Jeannine), James (Patricia), Joseph (Andrea), and Michael Guitard; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Burial ceremony will take place at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Please join his family in a celebration of his life that afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Kierstead residence, 340 Pleasant Hill Rd., Scarborough.

