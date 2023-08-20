Angell, Susan Elisabeth 83, of South Portland, Aug. 11. Visit 4-7 p.m., Aug. 24, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 25 PUMC, South Portland, then a reception Ellis Hall.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Angell, Susan Elisabeth 83, of South Portland, Aug. 11. Visit 4-7 p.m., Aug. 24, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Service 11 ...
Angell, Susan Elisabeth 83, of South Portland, Aug. 11. Visit 4-7 p.m., Aug. 24, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 25 PUMC, South Portland, then a reception Ellis Hall.
Send questions/comments to the editors.