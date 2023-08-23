SEBAGO – Priscilla Anne Clark, 90, of Sebago, peacefully passed away on July 30, 2023 on Hilton Head Island, S.C. She was surrounded by her family, who knew her by her namesake “Grandy”.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Warren Clark, Jr. on Sept. 1, 2006. They were reunited in Heaven on their 65th wedding anniversary. Priscilla always had a penchant for doing things her own way, and on her own time frame.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Erik Wellington Clark (Beth) of Westbrook and their five children, Samantha Wyse (Tanner), Drew Clark and son Austin, Ashley Smiley (Jake) and their two daughters, Addyson and Stella; Katie Berry and her son Hudson, and Emma Berry and her son Finley. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Chaisson Clark Risk (Bob) of Westfield, Ind. and Hilton Head Island, and their two children, Molly and Charlie. Priscilla will be missed dearly by friends and family who loved her.

Her pastimes were filled with crossword puzzles, card games, golf, skiing, and tending to her community as everyone’s token Grandy. Her time will not be forgotten, and we are lucky to have 90 years of stories, memories, and Grandy quotes to last another 90 years. May she rest in peace, with a margarita in hand, and a dance saved for Ed.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dolby-Blais-Segee Funeral Home on 35 Church St., Westbrook. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a brief service will follow at 11 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following at The Stockhouse Restaurant on 506 Main St. from 12 to 2 p.m. For full obituary please visit islandfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Spaulding Memorial Library at http://www.spaulding.lib.me.us/WP/.