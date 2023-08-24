AUBURN – Fred Perry (Alfred Arnold, Jr.) met his Creator on Aug. 21, 2023.

He was born on May 14, 1957 to Alfred Arnold Perry Sr. (1937-1993) and Mae Ruth Perry (nee Johnson, born 1936). He was raised on Bailey Island and attended Harpswell, Brunswick, and Topsham schools. After graduating from Mt. Ararat High School, he worked as a water well driller, first for Martin Baker, then on his own, as Fred Perry & Daughters Well Drilling. Later in his life he found enjoyment in renovating houses. He loved spending time with his daughters and their children, along with friends and other family.

He was predeceased by his father, Alfred Arnold Perry, Sr.; and his beloved granddaughter, Payton.

He is survived by his daughters, Gretchen (Daniel Pineo) and Molly (Richard Perry); his four beloved grandchildren, Griffin, Isla, and Agnes (Molly) and Sebastian (Gretchen); his mother, Mae Ruth Perry; his siblings Edna, Sheila, Mary, Bob, Will, Lindi, and Cindy; and countless friends, cousins, nieces and nephews, and other family.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Pathway Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Dr., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to the

Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (https://mainecoastfishermen.org/support) or the

Boston Children’s Hospital (https://www.childrenshospital.org/ways-help).

