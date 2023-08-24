AUBURN, Mass. – Doris (Pinell) Assarian, of Auburn, Mass., formerly Sanford and Arlington, Mass., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born in Sanford to Phillip and Rose (Cote) Pinell on Oct. 29, 1933.
Doris was predeceased by her beloved parents; and loving husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” Assarian.
She is cherished by her children, Gregory Assarian, and his wife Kelley, Robert Assarian, and his partner Sharon Colleran, Nicole Palmer and her husband, Neal; grandchildren Samantha Kane and Ashley Assarian; and a great-grandchild, Jacqueline Kane.
Friends and family are welcome to visiting hours at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Arlington, Mass. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. with a funeral mass immediately following at St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington, Mass. at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford at a later date.
For full obituary, please visit https://www.keefefuneralhome.com/obituary-listing
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.