AUBURN, Mass. – Doris (Pinell) Assarian, of Auburn, Mass., formerly Sanford and Arlington, Mass., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born in Sanford to Phillip and Rose (Cote) Pinell on Oct. 29, 1933.

Doris was predeceased by her beloved parents; and loving husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” Assarian.

She is cherished by her children, Gregory Assarian, and his wife Kelley, Robert Assarian, and his partner Sharon Colleran, Nicole Palmer and her husband, Neal; grandchildren Samantha Kane and Ashley Assarian; and a great-grandchild, Jacqueline Kane.

Friends and family are welcome to visiting hours at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Arlington, Mass. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. with a funeral mass immediately following at St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington, Mass. at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford at a later date.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.keefefuneralhome.com/obituary-listing

