SACO – Edward J. Savoy, 92, of Saco, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Brewer on May 30, 1931, a son of James and Esther (Lacrosse) Savoy. Ed was educated in the Brewer school system and attended Brewer High School. After high school he proudly served in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Korea during the Korean War.

Ed married his beloved wife, Christine Boutet, on June 15, 1968. He worked for several years as a pipe insulator for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1994. Ed then went to work part-time for Wal-Mart in Biddeford, a job he thoroughly enjoyed where he made many lasting friendships.

Ed had many interesting hobbies and passions, with New York Yankees baseball sitting high at the top of his list. He was an avid walker, and enjoyed playing cards and working on Sudoku puzzles. He was also known for wearing shorts year-round, regardless of the weather.

He will be missed especially by his grandchildren, with whom he spent countless hours stroller and swing pushing, baseball, softball, basketball, football games, dance classes, girl scouts, and numerous field trips that he loved to chaperone.

Ed was predeceased his wife, Christine Savoy; by five siblings, James Savoy, Arthur Savoy, John Savoy, Greta Ayer, and Eleanor Hyman; one grandson Matthew Danis; as well as his beloved golden retriever, Jessie.

He is survived by his four stepchildren, Jane Gendron and husband Roger, Karen Danis and husband Mark, Pamela Danis and husband Scott, and John Peterson; by his twin brother, Elwood Savoy; by his five grandchildren, Seth Dube, Tom Dube, Ann Gendron, Patrick Danis, and Adam Hebert; by his great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Schepis, Alex Schepis, Colby Jalbert, Mary Jalbert, Lucien Hebert, Adrian Hebert, Katherine Dube, Molly Heath, Alley Heath, Sophia-Ann Heath, Thomas Dube, Kristen Ayotte, Morgan Ayotte and Kayla Jones; and by one great-great-granddaughter, June Jalbert; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Visiting hours will continue the following day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 25. Burial will be private. To view Ed’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous