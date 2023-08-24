BRUNSWICK – John Sears Houston was born in Saugus, Mass. on Oct. 13, 1930, the son of Mabel (Sears) and Homer W. Houston Sr. John moved to Durham as an infant where he attended Durham schools, Webster Jr. High in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little in 1948.

As a youth he was a member and past Master of The Eureka Grange #7 in Durham and was the youngest Master in the state at the time. He belonged to the Androscoggin Pamona Maine State and National Grange. On June 2, 1951, he married Marilyn Hinds of Pejepscot and they resided there for their entire lives.

He was a 60-plus year member and Past Master of Ancient York lodge of Masons #155 in Lisbon Falls. He also belonged to Scottish Rites and the Kora Temple. He is a member of Clan Campbell and the St. Andrews Society of Scottish Orders. During his military career he was a member of the 101st Air Bourne Div. (The Screaming Eagles) at Camp Breckenridge in Kentucky and the 26th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) as a radio operator CW and voice. He was stationed in Bamberg, Germany with the Army during the Korean War. Once leaving the military, he was a machinist and die maker. He worked at Pejepscot Paper for 31 years, the last 10 as supervisor of maintenance. He also worked two years at The Highlands in Topsham. He started a snowplowing and lawn care business, with the help of his family many years ago. John and Marilyn spent 13 winters in Florida. John was a member and past president of The Sage Swingers Square Dance Club where he and his wife traveled throughout New England to dance.

He was an active member of the Pejepscot and Topsham PTAs when his children were young. John was a member of The Topsham School Board for five years and The Topsham Planning Board for three years. He helped to start the little league baseball program, Babe Ruth, and American Legion leagues in Topsham. He helped to build some of the fields that are still used today. John donated over six gallons of blood (O-) and many platelets to the Red Cross over his lifetime. John was a proud member of The American Legion, Post 20 in Brunswick.

John enjoyed antique cars and was the owner of a 1923 Model T touring car, 1926 Model T Roadster pick up, a 1955 Ford Thunderbird and a 1922 Gray Roadster. He was a member of the Model T Ford Club of America, State of Maine Down East Chapter, Maine Obsolete Auto League and the Knuckle Busters car club.

John was predeceased by his wife Marilyn on Sept, 10, 2003; his two brothers, Stanley and Homer Houston Jr. and his sister, Veneita Learnard; a nephew, Sam Houston and nieces Bev Poulin and Sheryl Walters.

He is survived by three children, Alan (Gayle), Mary-Beth (Richard Kowalczyk), Dana (Michelle) all of Topsham. He has five wonderful grandchildren Scott of Lisbon Falls, Melanie Houston of Topsham, Kerry Kowalczyk of Gorham, Kaylee Kowalczyk of Sabattus and Keith Kowalczyk of Topsham. He has one great-grandson, Jaxsen John Kowalczyk of Topsham; and several nieces and nephews that were very special to him.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday Aug. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home followed immediately by a committal service at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

American Legion Post 20,

1 Columbus Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

(with John’s name in the memo.)

