SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández homered twice and drove in six runs as the Seattle Mariners matched a franchise record with seven home runs in a 15-2 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Hernández hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run third inning and added a 446-foot shot off position player Matt Duffy in the eighth for his 21st of the season.

Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also homered for Seattle, which won for the 10th time in 11 games.

It was the fifth time in franchise history the Mariners hit seven homers in a game. They also accomplished the feat in 2002, 1999, 1996 and 1985.

Logan Gilbert (12-5) delivered seven strong innings for Seattle, allowing just one run and two hits. He struck out seven, walked one and won his sixth consecutive decision.

The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Texas in the AL West, pending the Rangers’ game at Minnesota.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 0: Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay won at home.

Glasnow had allowed just two base runners on walks before DJ LeMahieu lined a single to right-center with one out in the sixth.

Glasnow (7-4) struck out five and walked two in six innings.

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gave up three runs, one earned, and six hits in 6 2/3 innings as the last-place Yankees lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

BLUE JAYS 8, GUARDIANS 3: Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and Toronto beat visiting Cleveland.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and scored three times as Toronto stopped a three-game losing streak. Bo Bichette had two hits and Daulton Varsho added a two-run single.

Ryu (3-1) earned his third straight win. The left-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.

José Ramirez hit his 20th homer and Tyler Freeman connected for his first career homer, both off Ryu, but Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Schneider reached four times. The rookie hit his fourth homer with two out in the first. He doubled and scored in the fourth, and then walked in the fifth and singled home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, GIANTS 3: Austin Riley hit his 30th home run, Max Fried pitched six innings to remain unbeaten since coming off the injured list earlier this month, and Atlanta kept rolling with a win at San Francisco.

Orlando Arcia also went deep, and Matt Olson added three hits and two RBI for the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 84-44.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2: Jake Alu had a tying RBI single in the ninth inning and Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball as visiting Washington rallied to beat skidding Miami.

After sitting a season-high 14 games over .500 at the All-Star break, the Marlins dropped to 65-65 with their sixth loss in seven games.

NOTES

ORIOLES: All-Star reliever Félix Bautista was placed on the 15-day injured list by Baltimore, which doesn’t yet know if his ailing elbow will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

“Early indications are he has some degree of injury to the ulnar collateral ligament,” Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said.

Although a UCL injury can lead to Tommy John surgery, Elias expressed hope that the team’s closer can return to help the AL East leaders.

“A Félix Bautista absence, even if it’s a short one, is not something that’s easy to cover. He’s the best reliever in baseball right now,” Elias said. “But we do have many talented arms.”

WHITE SOX: Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

According to the White Sox, investigators aren’t sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark.

PADRES: San Diego placed Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day injured list because of a fractured right wrist that will end his season.

Cronenworth was hit by a 93-mph sinker from Brewers reliever Andrew Chafin during San Diego’s 7-3 loss Friday night in Milwaukee. X-rays confirmed what Cronenworth had already suspected, and further examination revealed a non-displaced fracture of the distal ulna bone.

