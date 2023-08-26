SEBAGO – Judith A. Conley, 82, of Sebago, passed away unexpectedly at Camp on Aug. 24, 2023.
She was predeceased by Philip J. Conley of Cape Elizabeth.
She is survived by her sons Mike, Pete, Jeff and Phil and their families. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her nine grandkids.
Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 27 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., also at Hobbs Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Full obituary and details at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.