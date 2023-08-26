SEBAGO – Judith A. Conley, 82, of Sebago, passed away unexpectedly at Camp on Aug. 24, 2023.

She was predeceased by Philip J. Conley of Cape Elizabeth.

She is survived by her sons Mike, Pete, Jeff and Phil and their families. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her nine grandkids.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 27 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., also at Hobbs Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Full obituary and details at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

