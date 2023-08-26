AUBURN – Mary A. (Farwell) Avery, 58, of Minot, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family by her side.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous