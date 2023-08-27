Finn, Alan P. 78, of South Portland, Aug. 16, in Portland. Service 10 a.m., Aug. 30, Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home.
Finn, Alan P. 78, of South Portland, Aug. 16, in Portland. Service 10 a.m., Aug. 30, Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home.
