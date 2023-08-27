MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brian Keith Sawyer, 58, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away on Aug. 17, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1964, in New London, Conn., to Eleanor (Holmes) Sawyer and Donald Sawyer.

Brian attended Bonny Eagle High School in Standish and later pursued higher education, earning an M.S. in Manufacturing Technology from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Mich. He held a variety of great jobs throughout his long career and had the opportunity to work with many wonderful and inspirational people who made a positive impact on his life.

Outside of his professional life, Brian had a passion for his family, dogs, the forest, history, architecture, and teaching others. He cherished spending time with his loved ones and enjoyed exploring the beauty of nature. Brian’s enthusiasm for bicycles was unmatched, and he found joy in every ride.

Brian will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. His warm presence, dedication, and love for life will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Sawyer; his sons Tyler Sawyer and wife, Kaitlyn and his son, Jacob Sawyer. He is also survived by his mother, Eleanor, father, Donald; brother, Eric Sawyer and wife Pam Smith, and sister, Laurie Sawyer Woodman, along with her husband John.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.

In memory of Brian, contributions can be made to

Gray for Glioblastoma at https://grayforglioblastoma.com/. This organization supports research and initiatives related to glioblastoma, which Brian had been battling

for the last 10 months.