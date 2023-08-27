PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Mark Taylor Agan was born the son of Mary Louise Agan and Robert William Agan, M.D., in Bennington, Vt. on Dec. 18, 1948. He died unexpectedly at his home in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on Aug. 4, 2023.
Mark grew up in Cape Elizabeth and graduated from high school there. He earned a degree in Psychology at the University of Vermont.
Mark was predeceased by his mother and father; and his son, Matthew Anthony Agan.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Hopkins Agan, daughter-in-law, Intan Sari Agan, and granddaughter, Maia Agan Geronimo, all of Jacksonville Fla.; brother, David Agan (Aileen Fortune) of Wells, and sisters Nancy Agan of Gorham and Martha Agan (Jay Madden) of Cape Elizabeth.
No memorial service is planned. For a full obituary and to offer condolences, see https://www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
Gifts in Mark’s memory may be made to
a charity of your choice.
