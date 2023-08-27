Death Notices
Death Notice: Millicent Sprague Monks
Monks, Millicent Sprague 89, of Cape Elizabeth, Aug. 24. ...
Monks, Millicent Sprague 89, of Cape Elizabeth, Aug. 24.
