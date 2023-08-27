SCARBOROUGH – Stephen Shiverick Shaw, 83, of Pleasant Hill Road, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial House after a short battle with cancer.

Stephen, also known as “Steve”, was born in Winchester, Mass. on Dec. 15, 1939, to Robert and Priscilla Shaw.

Steve moved to Freeport in 1948, and then to Cumberland in 1949. He was a 1958 graduate of Falmouth High School. He attended Northeastern University in Boston as well as the University of Southern Maine in Portland. Steve served two years in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 and was trained as a surveyor. On Oct. 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Jean Mogan of Portland. After returning from the service, Steve worked at Owen Haskell, Inc. for 40 years ultimately becoming a partner and partially retiring in 2004. Steve branched out starting his own surveying company before fully retiring in 2007.

Steve’s enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, wintering in Florida with his wife Jean, sunning at the beach, reading, following New England sports and casinos. Steve had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke.

Stephen was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean (Mogan) Shaw, by only 13 days on Aug. 9, 2023. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Diane (Shaw) Damon on Nov. 20, 2007.

He is survived by his son, Edward Shaw (Carole) of Hampden, son, Robert Shaw (Theresa) of Scarborough, and son-in-law Curtis Damon of Scarborough. He is also survived by his brother, Bradford Shaw (Brenda) of Vermont, sister, Robin Singer of Falmouth, brother-in-law, Ron Trudeau of Scarborough; along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A private dual graveside memorial with his wife, Jean, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

Hospice of Southern Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous