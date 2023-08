O’Leary, Maureen May (Mokarzel) 84, of Old Orchard Beach, Aug. 23, at home. Visit 4-7 p.m., Aug. 28, Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Aug. 29, St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. Arrangements Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home.

