HOLLIS – Marlene Jane (Seyfarth) Howard, 86, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2023, after a brief illness with family by her side.

She was born in Manchester, New Hampshire (NH) on Aug. 31, 1936, daughter of the late Hans and Anna (Hager) Seyfarth.

After graduating from West High School, Manchester, N.H., Marlene went on to attend business school at Hesser College earning an associate degree in business. Marlene was very proud of her accomplishment. During those years she also met the love of her life, Reuben Howard, on a blind date and was married soon after.

Marlene was known for her wit and her passion for breeding and showing pure bred dogs including Saint Bernards, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and Schipperkes among other breeds. She won many awards and was very involved in local and national dog clubs including the Vacationland Dog Club for many years. She also enjoyed traveling on the road with Reuben, gardening, reading, cooking, and family.

She was a member of the Buxton United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending her time with church members and was involved in many groups including volunteering for the local food pantry.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Reuben who passed away in 2013 and her brother Carl Seyfarth who passed away in 2017.

She is survived by her sister-in-law – Margo (Wentworth) Seyfarth of Rye, N.H.; daughters – Heidi (Howard) Jacques and her husband Tom of Windham, Heather (Howard) Welch of Manchester, N.H., and her son Kurt Howard and wife Michele of South Portland; five grandchildren Joseph, Andrea, Moira, Patrick and Claire; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank The Landing of Cape Elizabeth and Affinity Care of Maine for their support, compassion and care.

A church service will be held on Sept. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. A private graveside burial service at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale will follow at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Rd, Buxton, ME 04093.

