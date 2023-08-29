Lewia, Robert Eugene 88, of Kennebunk, August 27. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m., Sept. 1, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk, with a Memorial Service 11 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Lewia, Robert Eugene 88, of Kennebunk, August 27. Visitation, 9 - 11 a.m., Sept. 1, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk, with a ...
Lewia, Robert Eugene 88, of Kennebunk, August 27. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m., Sept. 1, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk, with a Memorial Service 11 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.