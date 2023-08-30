CAPE ELIZABETH – The world lost a beautiful soul on Aug. 24, 2023. Donna W. Sterling, a longtime resident of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully after a life lived with love, kindness, and a touch of fearlessness.

A resident of Cape Elizabeth, Donna Anne Wentworth was born Jan. 8, 1940, the daughter of George A. and Edith Marshall Wentworth in Gardiner. Donna grew up surrounded by family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins on Maple Street. Her youth was rich in love and a strong work ethic.

Donna excelled academically, musically, and athletically at Gardiner High School. Standing 5 feet and a 1/2 inch (“I am over 5 feet tall”), Donna was the starting center for the 1958 State Champion Basketball Team, a win she and her teammates relished.

Donna married her truest love and greatest friend, David Ingalls Sterling on July 7, 1958, in Kennebunk. Together they adored their family and enjoyed activities during their 56 years of marriage, skiing, golfing, traveling, and cruising the coast of Maine on the Just Grand.

Donna graduated from the University of Maine, earning a B.A. Oh, to be blessed to have Mrs. Sterling as your teacher. Donna spent four decades teaching; etching an impression on students in Auburn, Lewiston and South Portland. Her focus was Special Education, but her interest was in every student in the building. She baked cakes for birthdays she knew would not be celebrated otherwise and she always had words of encouragement to motivate students to be their best self. There are more than a few people who chose teaching as their vocation because of the difference she made in their lives, whether they were in her home base or in a classroom she led.

David and Donna were blessed with four surviving children, each achieving success in their own way and mom as the biggest inspiration and cheerleader a child could imagine. Raising her family in Auburn, Donna was known as the “Taxi Driver;” whether it was band or debate after school or golf, football, skiing, or softball she was always there to carry them home. She never missed an event they participated in, often wearing her rabbit fur coat, bought in Hawaii ‘on sale,’ bringing good luck!

As a grandmother, Nan discovered her most treasured jewels in Michael, Christopher (Toey), David, and Alex. Nan and Grand led their charges on land and sea. Nan loved spending time with her grandsons, teaching them to be curious, reading, and playing games.

Donna was a friend to many and her imprint will last on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Donna will be missed by her four adoring children, Margaret and Stephen Benson of Salem, Mass., Marsha Sterling and James Roberts of Winchester, Conn., Marla and Chip LeBlanc of South Portland, and David Sterling of Auburn; her cherished grandsons Michael LeBlanc, Christopher and Kyley LeBlanc, David Sterling, and Alexander Sterling; as well as a sister; niece and nephew.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland, followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery.

