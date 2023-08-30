PORTLAND – “Sammy” Mack, 93, passed peacefully on Aug. 26, 2023. Born on Oct. 18, 1929, to Harry and Jennie (Glass) Mack, Sam was the youngest of six children.

After graduation from Portland High School in 1947, Sam proudly served in the U.S Marine Corp during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he worked for Weinman Brothers Clothing and then for the U.S. Postal Service until retirement. In 1952, he met the love of his life Ruth Little, while “wandering the woods of Harvey Station, New Brunswick”. They married in 1953 and settled in Portland.

After retiring, Sam spent many years volunteering at The Cedars, where he was recognized for his devotion to residents. He was also known to enjoy his time playing cards “at the office,” (also known as The Italian Heritage Center, The Elks, and the Amvets).

Sam was an avid outdoorsman often found hunting in the woods or fishing on Sebago or Thompson Lake with his friends or traveling on one of many trips with Ruth and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at Harvey Station, New Brunswick, where Ruth grew up.

Sam will be remembered as a devoted family man and friend to all. He always had a good story to tell and enjoyed the company of many friends and neighbors when the family lived on DiBiase Street. He and Ruth also attended many events in support of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, of 65 years, Ruth (2018); his parents Harry and Jennie; and his five siblings.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Linda Mack Erskine, and her husband Dana, son, Alan Mack, and his wife Laurie; four grandchildren, Jennalyn Erskine Burke and her husband Joseph, Alaina Erskine Andreotti and her husband Michael, Samantha Mack and significant other, Zach Joyal, and James Mack and his wife Ashley; five great-grandchildren, Steven, Leah, Evan, Camden and Caden; and extended family in Maine and Canada.

The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Park Danforth for their care and friendship over the past several years.

A service will be held at the Levy Chapel, 471 Deering Ave. in Portland at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 followed by burial at Temple Beth El Memorial Park in Portland.

To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.