BRUNSWICK – Dorothy Shiminski, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the age of 94 in Brunswick. She was born in West Boylston, Mass., on July 6, 1929, to John Dennen Simpson and Eleanor (Day) Simpson.

She grew up and attended high school in West Boylston, Mass. Dorothy attended Clark University, where she met Paul Shiminski. She graduated from Clark in 1951 and later that same year, on Sept. 11, 1951, married Paul Shiminski.

After time in the army and graduate school, Paul accepted a high school teaching position in Fort Plain, N.Y. Dorothy and Paul found a home in nearby Nelliston, N.Y., where the couple settled and raised their seven children. Their family was everything to them. The highlight for the family was an annual two-week summer vacation to Maine.

In 2002, Dorothy and Paul’s dream of living in Maine came true. They moved from New York to a home on Back Meadow Road in Damariscotta. After Paul’s passing in 2008, Dorothy continued to live independently until moving to Coastal Landing in Brunswick in 2019. Dorothy will be missed but never forgotten.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; and oldest daughter, Paula.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Guy Thompson; and her children, Donald Shiminski and wife Sue, James Shiminski and wife Linda, John Shiminski and wife Janice, Vincent Shiminski and wife Sally, Karla Shiminski and husband Tim Miller, Myra Caron and husband Glen; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration of life for Dorothy. She will be laid to rest at the Achorn Cemetery in Rockland alongside her late husband Paul.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Directcremationofmaine.com