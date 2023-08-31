SOUTH PORTLAND – Christafer Dodge, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 11-1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

