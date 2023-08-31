BRUNSWICK – Vernon Alfred Bartz, Sr., 87, a proud U.S. Navy Veteran passed away peacefully of natural causes on Aug. 25, 2023 at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta. He was surrounded by family who loved him.

The son of George William Allen and Margaret C. McGill, Vernon was born March 26, 1936 in Rice Lake, Wis. He developed into quite a sportsman who participated in any and all sports in high school. He later became an official who officiated over 10,000 football, baseball, and basketball games.

He valued his time in the Navy and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer (E-7). He served during the Korean War and the War in Vietnam, where he volunteered for river patrols and manned twin .50 caliber machine guns on Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR). After his career in the Navy, Vernon continued his tradition of service, attaining high ranks within the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Shriners, and the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry.

Vernon is survived by his beloved sister, Barbara Dillard of Lebanon, Tenn.; his first wife, Barbara Jean Kenyon, and their children Susan Kate Bradley, Vernon Alfred Bartz, Jr., Judith Lynn Hiney, and Daniel Lee Bartz. Vernon became Dad to the children of his second wife, June Green, who preceded him in death, and who are Debra Delano, Christine Johnston, Vickie Hawkes, and Sally Lester. Vernon is survived by his third wife, Renate, who is a resident of Canada. In addition to his eight children, Vernon is survived by 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath, ME 04530. A service honoring the life of Vernon will follow at 6 p.m. in the same location.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous