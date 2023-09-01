THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Raymond Maurice Michaud, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Raymond was born the oldest of four children to Roch and Claire Michaud in Brunswick on Aug. 10, 1936. A graduate of Brunswick High School in 1955, Ray began a career working for the Economy Market for 18 years before transitioning to Shaw’s Supermarkets, where for 32 years he was a District Manager. In 1998, he retired with his wife by his side.

Ray and his wife, Marilyn, were married Oct. 17, 1959, and for over 63 years were blessed to raise three children in Augusta, travel worldwide, spend over 40 years on the beloved island of St. Thomas, USVI and come to love their home in The Villages, Fla.

Ray was known to be an avid storyteller that led him to chronicle his business career and the life of his grandchildren through his eyes. His passion to write stemmed from listening to the legendary Broadcaster Paul Harvey’s “the Rest of the Story Features” during his many miles of travel as a District Manager for Shaw’s. Ray’s stories were entertaining, enlightening, and informative. His commentary was an art form that allowed others to see life through a different lens.

Ray was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Paul, and sister, Anne.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; their three children, Michael (wife Lina), Barbara, and James (partner, Amme); several grandchildren including James II, Michael, Matthew, Emily, Asia, Anthony; and great-grandson, Reid Gosselin; his loving sister, Priscille Michaud; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was a life member of the Elks Lodge # 964 and Le Club Calumet in Augusta.

Ray’s family will be celebrating his life at a mass at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. The family has planned for Ray’s service to be livestreamed using the link: sumtercatholic.org/funeral and password: svdp5323 (all lower case). A celebration of Life and Committal service will take place in Augusta in the summer of 2024.

Ray was often inspired to give, and asks in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation on his behalf to Cancer Support VI @ http://www.cancersupportvi.com or by making checks payable to Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands

and mail to:

Cancer Support VI

1600 Kongens Gade

St. Thomas, VI 00802

Cornerstone Hospice @ http://www.cornerstonehospice.org or by making checks payable to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation

and mail to:

Cornerstone Hospice Foundation

601 Mariposa Rd.

The Villages, FL 32162

or to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program @ https://fundraising.mmc.org/mccp-donate-now or by making a check payable to MCCP and mail to:

MMC Development Office

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102