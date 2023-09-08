WOOLWICH – Kenneth L. Snowdon Jr., 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.

He was born in Bath on July 6, 1939, a son of Kenneth L. and Margaret (Anderson) Snowdon Sr. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1957. He entered the United States Navy serving from 1957 to 1962.

Ken moved to California where he attended Allen Hancock Junior College. In 1972 he moved back to Bath and was employed at Bodwell’s in the service department for five years and later as service manager at Bodwell’s in Brunswick until retiring in 2002. Ken and his wife Faith spent every weekend in Greenville until moving to Greenville Junction in 2002. He served as President of Moosehead Riders ATV Club for 10 years and President of ATV Maine for one year. He was employed at Moosehead Motor Sports in Greenville for many years. Ken was a Past Master of the Guadalupe Lodge of Masons in Santa Maria, California.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling and especially spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by one daughter, Susan M. Willette; one grandson, Adam Snowdon; and one brother, Frederick Snowdon.

Ken is survived by his wife, Faith J. Snowdon of Woolwich; four sons, Christopher K. Snowdon and his wife Sandy of Port Charlotte, Fla., Theodore F. Snowdon of Wiscasset, James E. Snowdon and his wife Kimberly of Kenner, La. and George T. Snowdon and his girlfriend Stacy of Farmington, two daughters, Holly S. Snowdon and her boyfriend Shawn of West Bath and Candace L. Pinkham and her husband John of Woolwich; one sister, Dorothy E. Pinkham of Five Islands; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Maine Maritime Museum on Oct. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Maine Veterans’ Homes

℅ Activities Fund

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous