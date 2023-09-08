BATH – Edward E. Wolcott, 86, of Topsham, died Sept. 2, 2023 at Winship Green. He was born on March 10, 1937 a son of the late Eugene and Estella Hugo Wolcott.

Edward served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1974 earning many commendation and awards. He served on may ships during the Vietnam War and retired as Chief Petty Officer. He then drove for Maine Line Tours and Cooks Lobster House.

Edward was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, spending time with is family, watching old westerns and taking trips to the casino.

Edward is survived by his wife of 65 years Monique Wolcott; his three beloved daughters Brenda Weathers and husband Roger, Barbara MacNaught and husband Jeff and Belinda Rossignol and her partner Stan Nay. Edward is also survived by his brother Kenneth Wolcott and his wife Beverly; six grandchildren, Amanda Winchester, Derek Gagne, Audrey Wentworth, Ethan Menard, Shelby Jackson, and LCP Renee Rossignol; five great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Sayre, Pa.

Edward was predeceased by his parents and by his brothers Duane Wolcott, LaVerne Wolcott and Donald Wolcott.

Services will be held at a later date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous