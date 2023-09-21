Barbecue Showdown

The fourth annual Rock Row Barbecue Showdown is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

Maine band 12/OC will entertain at the event taking place from noon to 3 p.m. at Quarryside at Rock Row.

Local vendors competing for the honor of best BBQ and a $500 cash prize, including Smokin’ J’s Wicked BBQ, Cowbell Burger Bar, Rocket Ron’s American Grill and Red City Ale House, will provide barbecue samples and custom side dishes and attendees will vote on their favorites.

Yard games also will be available in the Beer Garden.

Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up and free for children under 11 and under. Buy them in advance at rockrow.com. A cell phone is required for on-site ticket purchases. Proceeds will benefit Foundation4Love, a partner of New England Cancer Specialists. Tickets are first come, first served.

Local dancers again in the Macy’s parade

Dancers from Drouin Dance Center will once again take part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The troupe last participated in the parade in 2021.

Nineteen Drouin dancers will be performing in the Nov. 23 parade along with 600 dancers from around the country, according to the dance center.

The parade, from 9 a.m. to noon is televised on NBC.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 26, 1973, that Louis Sirois was to entertain a group of piano students at a musicale on Sept. 28 in his studio.

