GEORGETOWN – Jan Douglas Martin, Sr. (Pap) passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 just after 9 a.m. surrounded by family. Jan will be remembered for the love he had and pride he took in his family, his work, and his love of the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Margaret (Peggy) Martin of Georgetown, Maine. Their seven children, 24 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Son, Jan Martin, Jr. of Brunswick, granddaughter Mikaela and her spouse Nate Holloran and great-granddaughter Jolene of Woolwich, granddaughter Paige and her spouse Anthony Bell and great-grandson Lincoln of Woolwich, granddaughter Aubrey Martin of Bath. Son, Michael and spouse Amy Martin, grandson Alex Martin and fiance Hannah, granddaughter Emily Martin, and grandson Michael Martin of Georgetown. Daughter, Betheny and spouse William Cholish, Jr, granddaughter Gabrielle Cholish, grandson W. Joseph Cholish, III, and grandson Leo Cholish of Scranton, Pa. Son, Christian and spouse Laurie Martin, grandson Lucas Martin, grandson Elias Martin and grandson Liam Martin of Georgetown. Daughter, Regina and spouse David Cronk, granddaughter Margaret Hibl, granddaughter Ophelia Hibl, grandson Otto Hibl, granddaughter Jackie Cronk, and grandson Davey Cronk of Wiscasset. Son, John and spouse Janey Martin, Sr., granddaughter Naomi Martin, grandson John Martin, Jr, granddaughter Elle Martin, grandson Jack Martin and granddaughter June Martin of Topsham. Daughter Brianne Martin and partner Daniel Billings, granddaughter Scout Martin and granddaughter Lily Billings of Southport Island. He is survived by his brother David and spouse Kathy Martin of Lancaster, Pa.

Jan was born in Lancaster, Pa. to John F. Martin and Mae G. Beaston. He was predeceased by his sister, Teresa Snyder. Jan was a graduate of Penn Manor High School in Pennsylvania. He met his wife of 57 years in Hortonville, N.Y. They lived in Hortonville, Lititz, Pa., Winfield, Pa. and finally Georgetown, Maine while raising their seven children. Jan loved Maine the most. He and his wife, Peggy, became snow birds in 2010 when they vacationed long-term and then split their time spending summer, fall and early winter in Maine and then late winter and spring in Venice, Fla.

Jan worked as a mason and mason contractor for his entire career. He owned and operated successful masonry contractor businesses in Pennsylvania and Maine, Martin Masonry, LLC. and Coastal Masonry and Contracting, Inc. respectively. His four sons and many grandsons have taken over Coastal Masonry and Contracting and continue his legacy of exceptional work in masonry construction.

Jan had a love of the outdoors and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren teaching them to fish and hunt. In 2016 he fulfilled a life-long dream of becoming a State of Maine Registered Maine Guide. He didn’t get to guide as much as he had hoped because he started to experience health issues in the Fall of 2016. Over the last seven years he survived multiple heart surgeries, kidney failure and related illness, type II diabetes, and dementia. He did this with his fighting spirit and receiving the greatest attention to care from his loving wife, Peggy, who coordinated his care between two states and dozens of medical providers.

﻿Jan was affectionately known to most as “Pap.” Along with his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, masonry and the outdoors, he also raised hunting dogs and pigs, he loved to play cribbage, dominoes and golf with his friends in Florida. He loved spending time on West Grand Lake and Moosehead Lake in Maine. His greatest wishes were to live long enough to see and be present for his grandchildren’s milestone events, games, meets, graduations, and weddings. His legacy will be long remembered.

Please join Jan’s family to celebrate his life with the following services: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, Maine 04530; 11:30 a.m. Graveside Service, Calvary Cemetery, High Street, Bath, Maine 04530 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Celebration of Life, Maine Maritime Museum, Longreach Hall, 243 Washington Street, Bath, Maine 04530.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

National Kidney

Foundation

in memory of Jan D. Martin, Sr.

support.kidney.org

30 East 33rd St.

New York, NY

10016-5337

US 2128892210

