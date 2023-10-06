BATH – Tina Marie Thomas, 56, passed away Sunday Sept 24, 2023. She was born in Norwich, Conn. on Jan. 13, 1967, a daughter of Raymond E. and Linda (MacDonald) Thomas Sr.
She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. Tina entered the United States Navy and following her tour she returned home.
Tina was predeceased by her parents and one brother, Mike Nickerson, who passed away in 2002.
Tina is survived by her son, Isaiah Thomas; three brothers, Raymond E. Thomas Jr., Randy Thomas and Georgio Grasso, two sisters, Peggy Thomas and Lisa Mineau; two uncles, Tom MacDonald and Darrin Thomas and aunt, Rosalynn Moody.
Rest in peace Tina, you will be deeply missed and loved forever.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
