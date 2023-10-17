WESTPORT ISLAND – Larry S. Cromwell, 62, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, with his family by his side following a long struggle with cancer. He was born on August 13, 1961, a son of Francis and Phoebe (Greenleaf) Cromwell. Larry graduated from Morse High School. He worked with his father in construction before becoming a Stern man on his grandfather’s lobster boat, which was by far his favorite job ever. Larry also worked with Asplundh Tree Service, Stinson’s Cannery in Bath, Riley’s Cannery and the City of Bath parks and cemetery.
Larry enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, watching TV, animals and talking about good childhood memories of growing up on Westport Island.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Phoebe Cromwell.
Larry is survived by two sisters, Elaine Cromwell Nichols and her husband Todd of Westport Island and Peggy Averill and her husband Wayne of Alna, one brother, Timothy Cromwell and his wife Sue of Westport Island, several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.