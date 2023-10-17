BATH – Lynne Marie True, 81, of Washington Street died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on April 13, 1942, a daughter of Lawrence W. and Ercil M. Dudevoir Ryan. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1960.

On Oct. 21, 1961, she married Edward D. True II “Eddie”. They made their home in Bath, creating a warm and inviting space for friends and family.

Lynne loved spending time with family at Sugarloaf and Birch Point. She was very creative as an artist and seamstress and had a gift for decorating. After raising her family and supporting Eddie at Hallet’s Drug Store, her talents led to a career restoring and selling furniture, antiques and collectibles. Lynne was also an avid Boston sports fan throughout her whole life. She enjoyed traveling but her favorite place was in her kitchen watching the Kennebec River.

Lynne was a member of Phippsburg Congregational Church and a devoted volunteer with the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2007 and granddaughter, Anna Friend.

Lynne is survived by her five children, Kristine Friend of Brunswick, Ellen True and her husband Jeff Peabody of West Bath, Karen Winslow and her husband John of Falmouth, Edward True and partner Teresa Simpson of Dresden and Abigail Delano and her husband Jeffrey of West Bath; siblings, Lawrence (Theresa) Ryan of Phippsburg, Richard Ryan of Newburyport, Mass., Laurene (Guy) Saucier of Bath; sister in law, Sally (William) Haggett of West Bath; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Danielle) Friend, Carolyn (Jean Paul) Perreault, Hayley (Ben) Robinson, Jacob True, Jackson Delano, Edward Delano and Logan True; five great-grandchildren, Mya, Michael and Madelynne Friend and Anna and Eliza Lynne Perreault; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to all her wonderful caregivers.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 11 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery, Old Brunswick Road, Bath. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at Monstweag Restaurant, Woolwich.

Arrangements are by David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area Family YMCA for Childcare Expansion or the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous