BATH – Colleen M. Stevens, 81, passed away on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023.

Born in Portland on Nov. 24, 1941, the daughter of Bartholomew and Shirley (Moore) O’Donnell. She graduated from Morse High School in 1960. Then the following in 1961 she married Robert E. Stevens. In the early years of raising her children she operated a nursery school in her home. When the children reached school age, she became employed at Woolwich Central School occupying many positions including being the first Librarian at the school. She was then employed by Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SupShip) in Bath, retiring in 2003.

Colleen was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Bath, serving on the vestry, a founding member of the prayer shawl group, and one of the coordinators of the memorial garden.

She was very artistic and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, knitting, and painting.

She was predeceased by her parents; and one brother, Michael O’Donnell.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Maurer and her husband Steve of St. Augustine, Fla., Wendy Fraser and her husband Daniel of Bath, Tracy Smart and her husband David of Woolwich; four grandchildren, Colby, Rory, Aidan, and Liam; seven great-grandchildren, Addie, Kane, Omari, Amiyah, Christopher, Sadie and Cadenze; as well as two nieces, Sheila Mullin and Kelly Sniper and their families.

A memorial mass and a celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal rescue group.