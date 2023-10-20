WOOLWICH – Hazel McIntire, 102, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, 2023 at her home in Florida.

She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 31, 1920, the daughter of George Wilbert and Winifred (Witham) Harnish. She grew up in the Bath area attending Bath schools.

Hazel was an adventurous person and wanted to experience the world at a young age. She held a few small jobs to help her family, who were very important to Hazel.

At the age of 19, she married her true love, Herbert S. McIntire, on July 1, 1939 in Small Point, and together they made their home traveling the United States as her husband had enlisted in the Navy. They eventually settled down in Woolwich to raise their three children. She spent many years at home on the Montsweag Road, Woolwich, until at the age of 100 when she moved to Florida to make her home with her daughter.

In 1949, together with her husband, started a wholesale lobster business “H.S. McIntire” and worked there until his retirement.

Hazel had a passion for gardening. Her flowers were something that she took pride in, her yard was picture perfect! She also grew many veggies that she canned, pickled, jellied and jammed. Her family always looked forward to her holidays, as they got to taste the fruits of her labors. She will be missed by all those that loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert McIntire; her daughter, Madelyn (Lynn) Bailey; grandsons Christopher Bailey, Stephen Bailey, and Jeffery Mooers.

Surviving are her daughter, Judy Cross. and her son, William McIntire and his wife Barbara. She is also survived her grandchildren David Mooers, Richard Mooers, Robert Mooers, Holly Mooers Fontaine, Heather Mooers Dykes, James Bailey, Mark Bailey, Thomas McIntire and Michael McIntire; 24 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct 28 at 1 p.m. at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery, Woolwich.

