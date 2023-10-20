LISBON – Roger Lee Mason passed in peace at his home in Lisbon on Oct. 17, 2023, at the age of 76, with family by his side. Roger was born Jan. 11, 1947 in Gardiner the son of Frank and Mary-Ann Brown.

Roger was enrolled in the Gardiner school system but decided to go hunting instead. Roger later married Carleen, of 43 years, and moved to Lisbon where they built their home and raised their family. Roger worked at BIW for 35 years as a first responder stage builder.

Roger was an outdoors kind of man and loved to stay busy. You could always find him helping others and with many different side jobs. One of his favorite jobs was cutting trees. He could cut any trees of any size with complete confidence while the rest of us were on the ground panicking. Roger was always the man that lent a helping hand to anyone especially family, but he never asked for help from others and always was very independent and a determined man who could do anything.

Roger loved hunting and fishing with his family. He spent many years going on ice fishing trips with family to Wyman Lake and Moosehead. Roger always had to leave his mark wherever he went, for instance when fishing with him he’d always bite the head off the first fish to get a rise out of everyone. Roger was the life of every party, you could always count on him to make everyone laugh and smile.

Roger was predeceased by his sister, Ezelda Prescott, brothers Leroy Mason, Russell Mason, Frankie Mason and wife Sarah and Joe and Marion Mason, and half-sister, Doris and husband Archie Barrett.

He is survived by his wife, Carleen Mason of 43 years; and his children, two daughters, Shannon and her husband Dennis Gaworski, Janet and husband Scott Littlefield, and two sons, Frank Mason and Christopher Small; two brothers, Ernest Mason and wife Mary of Gardiner, Cedric Mason and wife Beverly; nephew and best friend, Ronald Rollins and several other nieces, nephews; 10 grandchildren, Evan, Brendon, Cameron, Deklan, Kayla Small, Nathaniel, Sydney, Crystal, Ashley, Tyler; and three great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church of Sabattus (9 Main St. Sabattus, ME 04280). A celebration of life reception will follow downstairs of the church with food and many great stories and memories about Roger. Please dress casually. Come as you are. Camo and other hunting attire is welcome.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252, 207-353-4951.