CASCO – Stephen C. “Bub” Blais, 46, of Casco, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at his home in Casco.

He was born on March 15, 1977 in Portland, a son of Stephen C. Blais Sr. and Brenda (Beeler) Smith. He attended schools in Windham and Sanford.

Bub worked almost his entire life in flooring. Before going out on his own, he worked for Paul White Tile in Portland.

An adrenaline junkie, Bub liked everything fast and loud….it didn’t matter. He loved time spent with his family and friends.

He is loved by his fiancé, Brianna Palmer of Casco; his son, Cody Blais of New York; his mother, Brenda Smith of Sanford; siblings, Rebecca McCraw of Windham, Suann Robinson of Brewer, Sararose Blais of Colorado, Seth Blais of Boston, Mass., and Ashlyn Smith of Sanford.

He was predeceased by his father.

A celebration of Bub’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Center 35 Veteran Memorial Drive Windham. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

