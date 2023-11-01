TOPSHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the death on Oct. 25, 2023 of David James Uhlik after a period of declining health. Born June 26, 1945, in Lakewood, Ohio, David was the third child of Florence and Frank Uhlik.

David loved learning and intellectual stimulation and was an avid reader throughout his life. After graduating with a B.S. from St. Edwards College in Austin, Texas, he continued his education receiving a M.S. from the University of Texas at Austin followed by a PhD in microbiology from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He taught medical microbiology for many years before moving into the pharmaceutical industry, where he held various positions in research and technical services.

It was at Marion Laboratories in Kansas City, Mo. that David met Susan Mondabaugh, whom he married in 1986 on one of the hottest summer days the Midwest could possibly offer. They lived in the Midwest for many years until retiring to Rockport in 2000. In 2017, David and Susan moved to Topsham.

David was predeceased by his parents; his two older sisters, Florence Ann Fitchett and Geraldine Jones; and his first wife, Laura Miller.

David is survived by his wife, Susan Mondabaugh; two children from his first marriage, Michael J. Uhlik and Caroline McCoach; and grandchildren Zoe Uhlik, Asher Uhlik, and Fiona McCoach.

David’s easy going spirit, kindness, generosity will be greatly missed, as well as seeing him walk through The Highlands taking photographs of flowers and fungi.

Condolences may be shared at https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

The Highlands Resident Assistance Fund,

30 Governors Way,

Topsham, ME 04086

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous