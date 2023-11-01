TOPSHAM – Kenneth Steven Mulloy, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2023 with his loving wife, Carol, by his side.

Undefeated in Jeopardy, blurting out obscure facts to the annoyance of any competitor (mostly his children), Kenny was an avid fisherman, sportsman, and was exceptionally competent at completing the New York Times crossword puzzle. He enjoyed mercilessly beating people in cribbage, and telling you to look up a word in a dictionary if you didn’t know how to spell it – which to this day seems counterintuitive.

A loving father who occasionally grunted his disapproval about torn jeans, and questionable music choices; he did not enjoy his youngest daughter’s brief stint with purple hair in high school, was kept on his toes by his second youngest’s penchant for being just as stubborn as he was, accidentally made his son a Yankees fan, and grounded his ‘red-headed stepdaughter’ unjustly for a B in Language Arts in 1988 because “you can do better.” Kenny loved all of his children: Roseann, Jennifer, Christina, Benny, Melissa, and Marlena, taking them camping and hiking and anywhere that seemed like an adventure during their time together.

He loved his Red Sox and Bruins teams even if they routinely disappointed him. When the Red Sox finally broke the curse in 2004, he called his brothers to celebrate and say, “Dad would have loved this!” His favorite spot to watch the Bruins was 15 inches from the giant television so he could “Be in the action.”

He met his wife, Carol, at work, and after a work-related trip, she realized he wasn’t grumpy all the time and they spent the next 20-plus years together, getting on each other’s nerves, traveling, volunteering at church, caring for two weird dogs, and gaining two stepdaughters, Beth and Jessica, and five grandchildren. Kenny would want you to know he did all of the cooking.

Kenny enjoyed being a grandfather – taking his grandchildren on fishing trips, going to youth games, encouraging their academic success, and manning the BBQ grill during each visit. He took time to listen, and was interested in each and every hobby.

The son of the late John and Louise Mulloy, and one of 10 Mulloy children, Kenny had great tales and memories with each of his siblings: John, Bill, Henry, Chris, Alan, Diane, Jackie, Pamela, and Linda.

Kenny graduated from Braintree High School, completed coursework at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and had a successful and lengthy career with the Department of the Navy’s Supervisory of Shipbuilding, aka SupShip.

His career with SupShip took him all over the world and filled many passports with stops in countries like Japan, France, Spain, Egypt, and Turkey. In between his completion of duties, Kenny and many of his friends from work managed to get themselves in and out of scrapes internationally – he was fond of telling the story of the Italian Navy mistakenly greeting him as an admiral, and about the time he and a work buddy nearly got tossed in jail after a few beers in Mexico (but he never revealed names).

Kenny will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but he and the fish of Maine can now rest easy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Baptist Church, 1 Elm St., Topsham on Wednesday, Nov. 15 (11 a.m.) – the church where Kenny and Carol attended regularly for 23 years. A reception will follow afterwards in the Fellowship Hall located at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the United Baptist Church of Topsham, or a charity of your choosing.

