SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn Willard Libby, 84 years old, died peacefully of natural causes at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Oct. 27, 2023, in the presence of family. She was in Hospice Care at home until her transition to the Gosnell House for the last two days of her life.

Marilyn, daughter of Leslie R. Willard and Edith Gordon Willard, was born in New York, N.Y. on July 10, 1939. She lived with her parents in Cape Elizabeth, where she attended Cape Elizabeth High School. In her youth she enjoyed time with her friends, especially an 80-year friendship with Elsie Trask. She met her husband, Leon Libby at Willards Garage, owned by her father.

She married Leon on Feb. 7, 1959, and they became residents of Portland for over 40 years. Marilyn and Leon raised four children: Michael, Sandra, David, and Deborah, where they attended Portland High Schools. They moved to their current home in Kennebunk where they enjoyed the small town feel and area beaches.

She enjoyed seeing stone walls and weathered barns near her favorite place at Smart’s Hill Farm in Lovell where she spent the summers with her grandmother and cousins.

Among her favorite activities were flower gardening/landscaping, golf, bowling, skiing, walking, and spending time at Pine Point and Willard Beach. Her best memory was of her trip to Ireland with her husband where they travelled with a small intimate tour group. She never stopped sharing her memories about that trip. They also enjoyed several cruises and other trips.

She worked several part-time jobs, volunteered many hours for area organizations, worked as a caregiver while maintaining her primary focus on her home and family. She loved interior decorating, and hosting parties for the holidays. She is remembered for her warm smile and contagious laugh, offering something good to eat, and loved a good conversation.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Leon Libby, of 64 years; children, Michael Libby, Sandra and Fred Masciangelo, David and Patricia Libby, and Deborah Libby; and four grandsons, Mitchell and Nolan Libby, and Gino and Seth Masciangelo.

A celebration of life will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, on Nov. 3. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and service directly following from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

We would like to thank the dedicated staff, nurses, and attendants from FCP Live-In, Compassus, and Gosnell House who provided compassionate and loving care for our mother.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Marilyn’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and/or Josephine and John Marr Alzheimer’s Research Fund at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

