BELGRADE – It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Ruth L. Mitchell, of Belgrade, announces her passing on Oct. 29, 2023, at the age of 88, after a long illness.

As a young girl, Ruth grew up in Aroostook County picking potatoes with her siblings and later moved to southern Maine where she finished high school at North Yarmouth Academy and met Frank, her lifelong loving companion. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years of marriage. They traveled, went camping and just lived the best life together.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed spending fun times with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. We will miss her delicious strawberry-rhubarb pie and laughter.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Dawne-Marie (Chuck), two sons, Timothy (Kathy) and Andrew (Becky); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers and one sister.

She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Bertha Lenentine; husband, Frank; seven sisters and one brother. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland’s Park Residence and all her dedicated caregivers.

A joint celebration of life will be held for Ruth and Frank on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Waterville Elks Banquet and Conference Center, 76 Industrial Rd., Waterville.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield where memories may be shared, and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.lawrybrothers.com.

