SCARBOROUGH – Debra Rand Bowden, 63, passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough Oct. 30, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
Debby was born July 29, 1960 to Carole and Dana Rand. Debby loved animals, cooking, reading, watching Mafia and true crime movies and shows, and listening to music.
She had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She was caring and quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Debby was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Darryl.
She is survived by ex husband, Danny Bowden; her daughter, Tia Guerriero and grandson, Jaeden Guerriero all of Scarborough; brother, Stephen Rand of Standish, Dana Rand of Buxton, Cheryl Engelhardt of Saco and Lisa Andrade of Gorham.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a
remembrance to
Hospice of Southern Maine
390 U.S. Route One
Scarborough ME 04074
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.