SCARBOROUGH – Debra Rand Bowden, 63, passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough Oct. 30, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Debby was born July 29, 1960 to Carole and Dana Rand. Debby loved animals, cooking, reading, watching Mafia and true crime movies and shows, and listening to music.

She had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She was caring and quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Debby was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Darryl.

She is survived by ex husband, Danny Bowden; her daughter, Tia Guerriero and grandson, Jaeden Guerriero all of Scarborough; brother, Stephen Rand of Standish, Dana Rand of Buxton, Cheryl Engelhardt of Saco and Lisa Andrade of Gorham.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a

remembrance to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough ME 04074