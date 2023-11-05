Jeffrey S. Kramer

GORHAM – Jeffrey S. Kramer, 59, of Gorham, died Tuesday Oct. 31, 2023.

Visiting hours at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Funeral Service Wednesday Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To view Jeff’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

