Gerity, Michael J. 66, of Springvale, Oct. 24. Celebration 1-5 p.m./Remarks 2 p.m., Nov. 10, The Portland Country Club. Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home,
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gerity, Michael J. 66, of Springvale, Oct. 24. Celebration 1-5 p.m./Remarks 2 p.m., Nov. 10, The Portland Country Club. Conroy-Tully Walker ...
Gerity, Michael J. 66, of Springvale, Oct. 24. Celebration 1-5 p.m./Remarks 2 p.m., Nov. 10, The Portland Country Club. Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home,
Send questions/comments to the editors.