KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Bettina Hanson Byras, 84, died Oct. 29, 2023, peacefully in Kissimmee, Fla.

She was born in Maine, daughter of Alton and Ruth Hanson of Bowdoinham, attended the Bishop School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1957.

Survivors include her three sons, Thomas Skolfield Jr, Andrew Skolfield and his wife Kristi, Dennis Byras Jr and daughter, Regina Begley and her husband Charlie; six beloved grandchildren and great grandchild; two brothers, Alan Hanson and Bruce Hanson and his wife Melody; and beloved niece, nephew and their children.

Small family gatherings will be held in Kissimmee, Fla. and Maine.

