PORTLAND – James H. Oliver Sr., 84, of Dorothy Street, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

James was born in Saint John, NB, Canada on Nov. 7, 1938, the son of the late John Francis and Mary Catherine (Simpson) Oliver. James spent his younger years growing up in Canada, then followed the love of his life, Beverly, to Portland, Maine.

As a young man, James went to work at B&M Bean Factory, Barbour Foods, Portland Engineering and then ended his working career with the Portland Water District as a maintenance supervisor, retiring in 1993.

James loved spending time at the family farm in Pocologan, New Brunswick, a place that has been in his family for four generations. His own Pocologan lodge was a special place that he loved to share with friends and family, but especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, four wheeling and tinkering in the yard. His greatest love was the time that he spent surrounded by his children and grandchildren; family was very important to James.

He is survived by his son, James F. Jr. and his wife, Julianita Oliver of Portland; and his daughter, Christine Mary and her husband Kevin Hau of South Portland; three grandchildren, Cheryl Ann Rhodes of Waldoboro, Christopher Oliver Hau of South Portland and Connor Hau of South Portland; three great grandchildren, Logan, Wyatt and Alissa Rhodes all of Waldoboro; one brother, Jack and his wife Patricia Oliver of Grand Bay – Westfield, NB, Canada, three sisters-in-law Georgie, Nora, and Sandra, one brother-in-law, Billy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

James was predeceased by his treasured wife, Beverly Oliver (McCloskey) in 2008 and his son, John Gregor Oliver in 1996. James was also predeceased by his only sister, Mary Earle and five brothers, Joseph, Gregory, Allan, Floyd and Leo.

Visiting hours celebrating James’ life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church, Stevens Ave. Portland, ME. Private burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view James memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in James memory to:

The Travis Mills

Foundation

1002 Watson Pond Rd.

Rome, ME 04963

